Green Bay - James H. "Jim" Gillis, 85, of Green Bay, beloved husband of 64 years to June (Skoglind) Gillis, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, following a short battle with cancer.



Jim was born on June 29th, 1935. He was the son of Edward and Alexia Gillis. The oldest of three children. Jim graduated from Green Bay Central Catholic High School class of 1954. He met and started dating June Skoglind in 1950, both around 15 years old at the time. Jim would show up at the Skoglind house on his bicycle because he wasn't old enough to drive. Jim was very involved with sports in high school. He exceled at basketball, baseball and football.



On Sept 20, 1953, the football team was hosting Evanston (IL)St George HS, which was undefeated at the time and would later go on to win the all Chicago city championship. Central Catholic Cadets won that game 9-7 with Jim kicking three field goals including the game winner with 2 seconds to go. He later would earn the nick name "golden toe". After high school, he took up a glazier apprenticeship and started working for H.J. Martin and Son as a glazier. Jim and June were married on September 29, 1956 and later had three boys.



Jim was also an outstanding AAA softball player from the mid 1950's until 1971, playing for teams such as Al's 215, Devroy's Lanes, Wally Lums and Esquire Bar. Jim loved all of his teammates and playing all those summers became a family affair. Starting in the 1970's, you could find Jim at the Keglers Club on Friday nights for his bowling league. He enjoyed many years as an Usher at Lambeau Field cheering on the Packers. After retirement, you could easily find him watching the Brewers on his porch with pizza fresh out of the porch oven. He loved having a family day at the racetrack at Canterbury Park when visiting family in Minnesota and always thinking the grey horse would win! As a lifelong member of St Francis Xavier Cathedral, Jim also enjoyed volunteering with June at church. He was a devoted husband, a great father and a fun grandpa to his grandkids who always made him smile.



Jim is survived by his wife, June, and his three children, Joe (Cheryl) of Green Bay, Jeff (Jill) of Eden Prairie, MN and Jamie (Ginger) of Green Bay. He also has four Grandchildren, Joe, Michael, Megan and Britt and one great grandchild Liliana. Also survived by his sisters, Judy (Stan) Noel, and Joann (Dick, deceased) Martin.



Visitation will be held at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral Parish (140 S. Monroe Ave, Green Bay) Saturday, August 15th, 2020 from 9:30 - 11 AM. A mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM with Fr. Brian Belongia. Memorials may be directed to Cathedral Parish.









