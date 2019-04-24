|
|
James "Jim" Heintzkill
Brussels - James F. "Jim" Heintzkill, age 73, of Brussels, was reunited with his parents in Heaven on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home. The son of the late Francis and Kathleen (Lefebvre) Heinztkill was born May 10, 1945 in Green Bay. He attended Abbot Pennings High School in De Pere, WI. Jim worked in the Saint Norbert Abbey doing kitchen cleanup during his high school days and after he graduated. He served his country in the US Army from 1967-1972. Jim worked for Kellogg Bank as an archival specialist, ran the bank print shop, and was instrumental in getting the Green Bay ATM system up and running. He later worked for Koss Industrial, Inc., from which he retired. An avid gardener, Jim took great pride in his garden and pond in his yard, as well as classical music, opera, good food (especially Wilson's in Ephraim), fine art, fast cars and faster jet boat. Jim spent every winter skiing, staying in his house trailer at Pine Mountain MI. Jim also loved his bird, Gabby, who also survives him.
Survivors include his sister JoAnn B. (John L.) Reinhard of Colorado Springs, nephew John D. (Cindy) Reinhard and Wendy L. (Andrew) Palmer, as well as cousins, other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends may visit at St. Francis and St. Mary Church, 9716 Cemetery Rd, Brussels, on Friday, April 26, from 9:00am until 10:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with Fr. Edward Looney officiating. Entombment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Our family would like to thank Everett Lang and Betsy Hintz for their help and caring for Jim.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019