James "Jim" Hendricks
De Pere - Lifelong De Pere resident James (Jim) Hendricks passed away of natural causes at Woodside Villa on July 1, 2020. Jim was born on August 23, 1929 in De Pere to Martin and Frances (Lasee) Hendricks. After returning home from Europe where he was stationed during the Korean War, he married Carol Helen Brooks at St. Mary's Catholic Church in De Pere on September 15, 1956. They bought a home in De Pere where they raised their three children and resided until earlier this year.
Jim attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from East De Pere High School in 1947. He served in the U.S. Army from 1947 until he was honorably discharged as a corporal in 1951. Upon returning to De Pere, he worked at McGeehan Hardware. He then worked for the United States Postal Office as a mail carrier for 30 years . He even had Bart Starr on his route!
Upon his retirement in 1990 he did not slow down. He met with fellow retired postal carriers monthly and volunteered with Meals on Wheels until he was 90. Throughout the years Jim enjoyed Canadian fishing trips, participating in St. Mary's Holy Name and The De Pere Men's Club. He was a faithful sports fan of the Brewers and Packers (season ticket-holder). If he wasn't actively fishing he'd watch it on tv! Jim enjoyed many bus trips with Carol and attending his grandchildren's events.
He is survived by his wife Carol and their three children: Mary Shifflett, Dan (Sandy) Hendricks and Gary (Connie) Hendricks. Grandchildren: Tyler (Megan and daughter Harper) Shifflett; Greg, Cassandra, and Lindsey Hendricks; Izaak, Seth, and Lydia Hendricks. Two sisters: Millie Walsh and Delores Vernosh. Three brothers-in-law: Jack (Bev) Brooks, Dave (Janet) Brooks, Jim (Barb) Brooks. Three sisters-in-law: Dorothy Michalski, Mary (Jim) Maes, and Helen Rentmeester. Along with many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by two sisters: Bernice Hendricks and Marian Kacmarynski and five brothers-in-law: Jerome "Kaz" Kacmarynski, Ron Rentmeester, Jack Walsh, Tom Michalski and Darrel Vernosh.
Family and friends may visit at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview, from 3pm until Mass of Christian burial at 4pm with the Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Entombment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum on Monday July 6 at 1pm.
Jim was proud to be a veteran and will have military honors at the conclusion of his funeral. Jim will be remembered by his family and friends for his dry sense of humor and storytelling. He wasn't the loudest (or the tallest) in the room but could make everyone laugh!
Our family would like to thank the staff at Woodside Manor for their caring
support and compassion.
Family requests that all attending the funeral wear face masks and respect social distancing. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
.