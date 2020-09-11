James Hersant
Green Bay - James A. Hersant, 89, Green Bay, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1931 to Albert and Frances (Polich) Hersant.
James grew up in Phlox, WI. After he graduated from high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army Airborne during the Korean War. James worked as an operating engineer in construction and was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 139. On August 13, 1952, he married Patricia M. Artz at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mattoon. She preceded him in death on April 5, 2018.
He is survived by his children, Nancy Fenske, Wayne and Lori Hersant, Keith and Kay Hersant; daughter-in-law, Betsy Hersant; nine grandchildren, Michelle (Dan) Rogalla, Adam Fenske, Casey (Lisa) Hersant, Elizabeth Hersant, Jessica Starr, Dr. Jamie Hersant, Kyle Hersant, Jenna (Nate) Steiner, Jacole Hersant; five great-grandchildren, Shaunessy, Alex, Isla, Rowan, Ivan; siblings, David (Betty) Hersant; Volaria (Stan) Foster, Agnes (Bob) White; and sister-in-law, Joan Hersant.
In addition to his wife, James was also preceded in death by his, daughter, Jacquelynn Hersant; his son, Michael Hersant; son-in-law, Roger Fenske; brothers, Arnold, August, Richard, Dan, and John Hersant; sisters, Mary (Gilbert) Schumitsch, and RoseAnn Hersant; sister-in-law, Dorothy Upton; and brothers-in-law, Don and Bud Artz.
Private family services will be held. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
