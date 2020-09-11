1/
James Hersant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Hersant

Green Bay - James A. Hersant, 89, Green Bay, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1931 to Albert and Frances (Polich) Hersant.

James grew up in Phlox, WI. After he graduated from high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army Airborne during the Korean War. James worked as an operating engineer in construction and was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 139. On August 13, 1952, he married Patricia M. Artz at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mattoon. She preceded him in death on April 5, 2018.

He is survived by his children, Nancy Fenske, Wayne and Lori Hersant, Keith and Kay Hersant; daughter-in-law, Betsy Hersant; nine grandchildren, Michelle (Dan) Rogalla, Adam Fenske, Casey (Lisa) Hersant, Elizabeth Hersant, Jessica Starr, Dr. Jamie Hersant, Kyle Hersant, Jenna (Nate) Steiner, Jacole Hersant; five great-grandchildren, Shaunessy, Alex, Isla, Rowan, Ivan; siblings, David (Betty) Hersant; Volaria (Stan) Foster, Agnes (Bob) White; and sister-in-law, Joan Hersant.

In addition to his wife, James was also preceded in death by his, daughter, Jacquelynn Hersant; his son, Michael Hersant; son-in-law, Roger Fenske; brothers, Arnold, August, Richard, Dan, and John Hersant; sisters, Mary (Gilbert) Schumitsch, and RoseAnn Hersant; sister-in-law, Dorothy Upton; and brothers-in-law, Don and Bud Artz.

Private family services will be held. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved