|
|
James Hickey
Oconto - James E. Hickey, 74, Oconto, passed away with his daughters and his sister at his side on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Jim was born September 11, 1945 in Oconto to the late Edward and Phyllis (Werth) Hickey. Jim married Deborah Troge on February 22, 1974. She preceded him in death on November 18, 1989. After high school Jim enlisted in the US Navy. When he returned home from the Navy Jim was employed with the US Corps of Engineers for a brief time. He was employed at Fort Howard Steel for most of his working career from 1978-2003 when he decided to take an early retirement to focus on more important things in life. Jim truly lived to the fullest through simple pleasures such as: attending Tea Time where he was an active member of the Oconto Sportsman Club, making maple syrup with many friends and attending the yearly deer & trout camps since he was avid at trapping, fishing and hunting. Jim had a few nicknames such as FairShake, Hic or his self-declared nickname of "The King". He frequented many local establishments and enjoyed playing sheep's head, smear and cribbage tournaments.
Jim is survived by three daughters, Kelly (Bill) Thomson, Lori (Eric) Stenstrup, Staci Hickey; sister, Jan (Ken) Olsen; brother, Robert Hickey; five grandchildren, Aaron, Paige, Brooke, Bryce and Jaden; and two great grandchildren, Alexa and Luke.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 9 to 11 AM Saturday, December 14, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 11 AM Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Craig Alwin officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given.
The family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to all of his care givers at Meadow Brook, Oconto Falls, and Unity Hospice who helped keep Jim comfortable and treated him with dignity and respect.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019