James "Jim" Hinnendael
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Hinnendael

Green Bay - James "Jim" Hinnendael, 86, of Green Bay, beloved husband of 49 year to Mary Joi (Zuidmulder) Hinnendael, departed this life peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Woodside Lutheran Home.

Jim was born on June 21, 1933 in Wisconsin son of the late Joseph and Anna (Lamal) Hinnendael. He retired in 1983 after a long career at Milprint which was located in De Pere. In his spare time he enjoyed being a HAM Radio Operator with the call letters WA9LIG.

He is survived by his wife Mary Joi and two sons: Lewis Hinnendael and Patrick (Jann) Hinnendael along with three grandsons: Samuel, Jack, and Scott Hinnendael and a granddaughter, Melissa, along with other extended family and friends.

Private services have been held at the convenience of the family. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Jim's family would like to thank the staff of Woodside Lutheran Home, Heartland Hospice, and St. Vincent Hospital for the care given to him throughout his final journey.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved