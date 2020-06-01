James "Jim" HinnendaelGreen Bay - James "Jim" Hinnendael, 86, of Green Bay, beloved husband of 49 year to Mary Joi (Zuidmulder) Hinnendael, departed this life peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Woodside Lutheran Home.Jim was born on June 21, 1933 in Wisconsin son of the late Joseph and Anna (Lamal) Hinnendael. He retired in 1983 after a long career at Milprint which was located in De Pere. In his spare time he enjoyed being a HAM Radio Operator with the call letters WA9LIG.He is survived by his wife Mary Joi and two sons: Lewis Hinnendael and Patrick (Jann) Hinnendael along with three grandsons: Samuel, Jack, and Scott Hinnendael and a granddaughter, Melissa, along with other extended family and friends.Private services have been held at the convenience of the family. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.Jim's family would like to thank the staff of Woodside Lutheran Home, Heartland Hospice, and St. Vincent Hospital for the care given to him throughout his final journey.