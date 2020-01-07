|
James J. "Squirrel" Semrau
Green Bay - James J. "Squirrel" Semrau, 68, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1951, in Green Bay to Richard and Dolores (Heyrman) Semrau.
Squirrel was a graduate of Premontre High School. On January 20, 1987, he married Kari "Marge" Miller in Green Bay. He was employed for 47 years with Green Bay Foods. In his younger years he was on the pit crew for Roy Powless Racing, and traveled. On his 40th birthday, he was surprised by the birth of his son, Justin.
Squirrel enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bowling. He loved Bobcats hockey, Sundays that the Packers played and being at his cottage in Crivitz. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his wife, Kari "Marge" Semrau; his son, Justin; stepmother, Monica Semrau; siblings, John Semrau (Dawn), Jeff Semrau, Barb Semrau, and Bonnie (Dan) Semrau-Gerrits; step-siblings, Sherry Hyde, Larry Kaczrouske, Kerry Vander Bloomen, and Gary Kaczrouske; mother-in-law, Joan (Sustman) Miller; brothers-in-law, Michael (Lisa) Miller, and TJ (friend, Denise) Miller; special friend, Kelly; "grandchildren" Mateo and Sophie; and many nieces and nephews.
Squirrel was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Dolores; brother, Jerome; sister, Beth Marie; father-in-law, Don Miller; and sister-in-law, Susie Miller.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, January 10; followed by the Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Squirrel's name.
A special thank you is extended to his "girlfriends" at Riverside DaVita and the staff of Bellin Cardiology.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020