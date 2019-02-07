|
James John Harring
Suamico - James John Harring, 66, Suamico, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. He was born January 22, 1953, the son of the late John and Lillian (Deno) Harring. On December 27, 1984, Jim was united in marriage to Lynn Ann Jonet in Oconto, Wisconsin. Jim worked in the HVAC industry for many years, retiring in 2012.
Jim loved being "Papa" and spending time with his granddaughter Evie, and anything to do with music. When he wasn't singing in the church choir at Ss. Edward & Isidore Parish, you could find him fishing on his boat, roaming the country roads on his Harley, sitting by the campfire and spending time with his wife, kids and his dog. He was relentlessly reliable, always being there for his family, listening to anything and everything they had to say and never missing a phone call. Jim was a steady hand for his loved ones, even in moments when his own was a bit shaky. He believed life should be full of dreams, magic and most importantly fun.
Survivors include his wife, Lynn; children, Angel (Dave) Ninnemann and their daughter, Evie Rose; Joseph (Sarah) Harring; Amanda (Jeremy) Kocian; mother and father-in-law, Robert (Romana) Jonet; sisters, Donna (Jerry) Sigl; Carolyn (Joe) Komorowski; numerous brother and sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and his dog, Katie.
He was preceded in death by his son, Samuel Harring; parents; one brother, Paul Harring.
Family and friends may call at Ss. Edward & Isidore Church, 3667 Flintville Rd., Suamico, on Friday, February 8, 2019 (today) from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. David Hoffman officiating. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.
"Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming "Wow! What a ride!" -Hunter S. Thompson
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019