James "Jim" Kissel Sr.
Green Bay - James Evan Kissel Sr., age 77, of Green Bay, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 29, 1942, to Evan and Betty (Ollerenshaw) Kissel in Green Bay. Jim was a graduate of Premontre Catholic High School in Green Bay. He then went on to serve in the United States Air Force.
He was a self taught man who became a very successful business owner of Kissel and Associates. Jim was a devout member of the Catholic Church, being a longtime member at St. Willebrords and a recent member of St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. He was also an active member of the V.F.W. Jim was a loving father, grandfather and was always the most generous and kind person who was willing to go above and beyond to help anyone in need.
Jim's passions were his cabin on White Lake, boating, cooking, spending time with his family, and most importantly being "Bumpa" to all of his grandchildren, who he adored. He will be most remembered for his sense of humor and quick wit.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Miron; five children; Jim Kissel Jr., Patti Kissel, Nancy (Robert) De Wane, Tracy (Steve) Arriola and Mike (Sarah) Kissel; seven grandchildren; Patrick (Hilary) and Katie (fiance, Ross Farley) De Wane, Ben Kissel, Steve and Maddie Arriola, Wyatt and Brynn Kissel; two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Gracelyn De Wane, and Baby Farley on the way; brother, Jack (Leslie) Miron; brother, Joe Miron; and sister, Molly (Mike) Marty; special niece, Julie Theys; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his best friend and brother, Mike Kissel; aunt and uncle, Patricia and Clint Baccus; and grandmother, Rebecca Ollerenshaw.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, 140 S. Monroe Avenue, from 10:00 am until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Rev. Brian Belongia will be officiating. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.
Jim's family would like to extend a special thank you to Betty's Harbor and the staff at New Perspectives, as well as the staff of Unity Hospice, especially Tara, Lori and Laurie.