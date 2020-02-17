|
James Klopotic
Algoma - James "Jim" L. Klopotic, 70, of Algoma (formerly of Green Bay), passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at home. He was born to the late Lawrence and Mary (VanLaarhoven) Klopotic on October 17, 1949. He was a graduate of West high school in Green Bay. When he was younger, Jim was in a band and played the bass guitar. Shortly after graduating, he was drafted into the US Army where he proudly served our country in Vietnam. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and his three great-granddaughters who brought so much joy into his life. He also enjoyed bringing his kids to pro wrestling matches when they were younger, fishing and camping. He loved to take walks and sit by the water, especially in Algoma. Jim also enjoyed spending time at the casino and playing poker.
Jim is survived by his three children: Jeff Klopotic, Jeremy (Yadira) Klopotic, and Jenny Klopotic; three grandchildren: Amanda (Ryan) LaPlante, Dyson and Vianka Klopotic; three great-granddaughters: Rori, Briana, and Harper LaPlante; sister Kathy DeNoble; nephew Adam DeNoble; niece Amber (Michael) Hall and their children and his many friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Mark DeNoble, the mother of his children Sharon (Heise) Klopotic, and DJ Patton (father of Amanda).
The family would like to thank the Algoma Fire and Rescue and the police department for their assistance during the families time of need.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church from 9:30 am until 11:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am with Fr. Mark VanderSteeg officiating. Full Military Honors will follow the service. Burial will be at Fort Howard Memorial Park. Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020