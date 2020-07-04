James Krueger
Gillett, WI - James E. Krueger, 71 of Gillett passed away Tuesday June 30, 2020 doing what he liked doing - riding on his tractor. He was born December 23, 1948 to the late Harry and Edna (Vandenbush) Krueger.
Jim attended Gillett High School, then served in the United States Army from June of 1969 - to June of 1971 during Vietnam, until he was injured and had to return home. He worked as a carpenter and loved volunteering his time for Pulaski Polka Days. He was a member of the Oneida Tribe, Pulaski V.F.W., Gillett American Legion Post #300, and Oconto Falls D.A.V.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and raising cattle, what he truly loved was his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife, Elizabeth(Betty), their four children, 13 grandchildren: Travis (Lindsey) - their sons Robert and Paul; Jeremy (Nixi) - their children Bo, Sheridan, Cheyenne, McKenna, Ethan, and Ava; Angela (Kevin) LaVoy - their daughters Kylie and Hailey; Kara (Ryan) Otradovec - children Leonidas, Athena, and Mathios. He is further survived by his brother Robert Krueger, sister Anita, many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, biological mother, Leah Anne (King) Krause; sister-in-law Kathleen (Cookie) Krueger; sister Mary (Al) Hosch; brother-in-law Larry Duda; biological sisters Pat (Frank) Summers and Karen Sommers; biological brothers Wayne and John Krause.
The family will receive friends Monday July 6, 2020 at Kuehl Funeral Home (108 East Main Street - Gillett, Wisconsin) from 3pm - 7pm, with a prayer service at 6:30pm, Military Honors will be at the funeral home, a private family burial will follow.