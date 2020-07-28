James "Jim" Krueger
Green Bay - James "Jim" Krueger, 86, of Green Bay, beloved husband of 58 years to Janice "Jan" (McDermott) Krueger, departed this life on July 25, 2020 at Bellin Memorial Hospital following a short illness.
Jim was born on December 3, 1933 in Appleton son of the late Emery and Lilly (Kasten) Krueger. He graduated from Appleton High School Class of 1952. He enlisted in the United States Army and served until his honorable discharge. In his early years he worked for Ace Baking Corporation. Through mutual friends he met Janice McDermott and they were married on October 14, 1961. They later had three children. Jim retired after 20 years of service from Morning Glory Dairy as a Cheese Maker.
Jim was an avid fisherman, and loved to fish on Lake Michigan. He was a great bowler and belonged to numerous leagues, even teaching Junior League for a time. He enjoyed singing Karaoke and volunteered at Nursing Homes singing for many years. Jim will be remembered by so many for his great sense of humor and ability to make people laugh.
He is survived by his wife Jan and two children: Terri (Randy) Lardinois, and Randy Krueger. Jim leaves his grandchildren: Marc (Megan) Lardinois, Jamie (Michaela) Lardinois, Nate (Mahlon Parks) Krueger, Kaelin (Austin Klein) Krueger, and Robbie Krueger, along with 10 great grandchildren. Jim leaves his siblings: Tom Krueger, Marge (Roger) Brabender, Ron Krueger, along with a sister-in-law, Rita Biesterveld and former daughter-in-law, Audrey Krueger and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Jim is preceded in death by an infant son, Robbie Krueger, infant great granddaughter, Kylee Lardinois, along with 10 siblings: Emery, Dick, Vernon, Ken, Donald, and Pete Krueger and Adeline Schneider, Ruth Halloran, Alice Richey, and Vera Kippenhan. Father and Mother-In-Law, Martin and Alice McDermott, Sister-In-Law, Germaine (Ron) Leist, and brother-In-Law, Leo Biesterveld.
Due to current health concerns, services are being held privately by the family. Jim will be laid to rest in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of sympathy or remembrance please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
.
Jim's family would like to thank their special neighbors: Floyd and LaVonne Hohn, for their care and support.