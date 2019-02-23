James L. Jacobson



Green Bay - James L. Jacobson died on February 18, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital surrounded by family members. Jim was born in Green Bay, WI on October 1, 1931, the son of Helen and Joseph Jacobson.



Jim served in the U.S. military for three years in Korea during that crisis. Upon discharge from the military he was employed by the Wisconsin Public Service until his retirement. He was a very active lifelong member of the West Side Moravian Church and a 32nd degree Master Mason.



He is survived by Elmer Jacobson, Mary Lee (Ralph) Seymer, nieces Heidi (Tommy) Knudsen, Cynthia (Kevin) Mathews, and nephews Robert (Debbie) Jacobson, and Thomas Jacobson.



Visitation will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, February 26 at 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am at the West Side Moravian Church, 1707 S. Oneida St. with Pastor Marian Boyle Rohloff officiating. Interment at Ashwaubenon Moravian Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared with Jim's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary