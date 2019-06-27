|
James L. LaCourt
Foster City, MI - James L. LaCourt, 73, of Foster City, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home.
He was born July 15, 1945 in Green Bay, WI and attended Green Bay West High School with the class of 1963. Jim married Evelyn Johnson on December 30, 1980 in Green Bay. He worked as a Millwright for over 40 years at various paper mills and nuclear plants across the midwest, retiring in 2010. Jim was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Metropolitan. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. Jim loved animals and had many dogs and other pets over the years. More than anything Jim loved spending time with children, friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; six children, James (Ying) LaCourt, Jr. of Green Bay, Paul LaCourt of Baton Rouge, LA, James (Colleen) Feldhausen of Madison, Jason (Heather) LaCourt of Phoenix, AZ, Joe (Kourtney) Feldhausen of Green Bay, and Jennifer Feldhausen of Chicago; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Johnson of Crystal Falls; a brother, Benjamin (Tammy) Hock of Suamico; two sisters, Lynn (Steve) Tucker and Jean (Doug) Kohlmeyer, both of Suamico; three brothers-in-law, Dennis Johnson of Felch, Harold (DiAnne) Johnson of Foster City and Daniel (Mavis) Johnson of Foster City; one sister-in-law, Carol (Phillip) Grieg of Iron River, MI; 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Marie (LaCourt) Hock.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 am on Monday, July 1 at Zion Lutheran Church, W4703 Metropolitan Rd. Felch, MI. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 am at the church. Rev. Lee Liverance will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family of James LaCourt online at www.ernashfuneralhomes.com
The family has entrusted the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home of Iron Mountain with the arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 27, 2019