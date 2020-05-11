Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Private
Resources
James L. Larsen


1937 - 2020
James L. Larsen Obituary
James L. Larsen

Crivitz - James L. Larsen, 82, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born November 26, 1937, in Maple Valley, WI to Edward and Alma (Genke) Larsen.

James proudly served his country for four years in the U.S. Marine Corps. Shortly after his service in the Marines, he was called up for service in the U.S. Army at the onset of the Vietnam War. On July 1, 1975, James married Susan L. (DePas) Bourguignon in Menominee, MI. He was employed by several businesses before becoming a successful businessman himself as owner of All-Rite Pressure Equipment. After fifteen years of running his business he retired. But before he retired, he purchased Wolf Rock Campground so he could retire to the north woods to live out the rest of his life. James was a Scout Master and leader of Troop 1172. He will be remembered for having a wealth of knowledge that he was willing to share, was an excellent teacher, an indestructible character, possessed a strong work ethic, loved to have fun, being outdoors, and a dependable, dedicated, and loving family man.

James is survived by his wife, Sue; his five children, Terry (Steve) Diezel, Cathy (Todd) Dachelet, Heidi (Kelly) Morency, Tom DePas (Marlo Wells), Jeff (Stacie) DePas; his grandchildren, Nicole Toyco, Holly (Mark) Vandermuss, Sam Diezel, Ryan (Miranda) Dachelet, Rob (Leah) Dachelet, Sarah DePas, William Pasterski, Eric DePas, April Sohrweide (Ben Shaha), Philip Dobesh, Jacob Dobesh (Nicole Pickett), Alexandria, Karrina, and Cayden DePas; his seventeen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; his great-granddaughter and special princess Madalynn DePas; one brother-in-law, Emmett Hebert; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his three sons, Jimmy, Rob, and Tom; his parents; three sisters, Ruth, Sue, and Hon; his two brothers, Roger, and Carl.

Visitation will be open to the public at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for a limited number of persons at a time and for a limited amount of time. A private memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com.

James' family extends a sincere word of thanks to the caring nurses at St. Vincent Hospital 7th Floor.

Oorah!!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 11 to May 13, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
