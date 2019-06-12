|
James L. Spang
Gillett - James L. Spang, 80, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 8, 2019. His family was at his side.
James was born in Shawano, WI on June 23, 1938, a son of the late Aloys and Ruth (Anker) Spang. He attended local schools and was a 1956 graduate of Shawano High School. James was a proud Army Veteran and honorably served his country from 1956 to 1963.
James married Nathalie (Miller) on June 18, 1960 and together they raised three children. He worked for Mirro Aluminum of over 40 years retiring in 2000. James enjoyed hunting, fishing and his springer spaniels. He will be sadly missed.
James leaves his beloved wife, Nathalie, of over 58 years; his children: Pam (Mike) Schmit, James G. (Donna) Spang and Ruth (Jeff Thomson) Spang. He will also be remembered by his grandchildren: Stephanie (Josh) Spang-Magee, Casey Schmit, Andrea Beaumier, Jennifer (Devin Kohls) Spang and Cody Schmit; and by his dog, Lucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, many special friends and relatives.
Memorial visitation will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 3 to 6 PM at LEGACY FUNERAL CHAPELS (108 E. Main Street, Gillett, WI 54124). Military honors will be given at 4 PM.
The family wishes to thank the staff of HSHS St. Clare Hospital ER, Bellin Cardiac Care, UW Madison Cardiac Care and Transplant Unit as well as Atrium Post Acute Care of Oconto Falls.
For more information, please visit LegacyFuneralChapels.com or call (920) 855-2144.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 12, 2019