Services
Kuehl Funeral Home - Gillett
108 E. Main Street
Gillett, WI 54124
(920) 855-2144
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kuehl Funeral Home - Gillett
108 E. Main Street
Gillett, WI 54124
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Spang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Spang

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James L. Spang Obituary
James L. Spang

Gillett - James L. Spang, 80, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 8, 2019. His family was at his side.

James was born in Shawano, WI on June 23, 1938, a son of the late Aloys and Ruth (Anker) Spang. He attended local schools and was a 1956 graduate of Shawano High School. James was a proud Army Veteran and honorably served his country from 1956 to 1963.

James married Nathalie (Miller) on June 18, 1960 and together they raised three children. He worked for Mirro Aluminum of over 40 years retiring in 2000. James enjoyed hunting, fishing and his springer spaniels. He will be sadly missed.

James leaves his beloved wife, Nathalie, of over 58 years; his children: Pam (Mike) Schmit, James G. (Donna) Spang and Ruth (Jeff Thomson) Spang. He will also be remembered by his grandchildren: Stephanie (Josh) Spang-Magee, Casey Schmit, Andrea Beaumier, Jennifer (Devin Kohls) Spang and Cody Schmit; and by his dog, Lucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents, many special friends and relatives.

Memorial visitation will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 3 to 6 PM at LEGACY FUNERAL CHAPELS (108 E. Main Street, Gillett, WI 54124). Military honors will be given at 4 PM.

The family wishes to thank the staff of HSHS St. Clare Hospital ER, Bellin Cardiac Care, UW Madison Cardiac Care and Transplant Unit as well as Atrium Post Acute Care of Oconto Falls.

For more information, please visit LegacyFuneralChapels.com or call (920) 855-2144.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kuehl Funeral Home - Gillett
Download Now