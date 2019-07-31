|
James "Jim" L. Van Dreel
Crandon - James "Jim" L. Van Dreel, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - reunited with his love, Petee. He was born June 26, 1938 in Green Bay; he retired in Crandon where he lived on Lake Metonga for the past 20 years.
Jim loved his family and friends and always had a story or joke ready. He loved to see people smile and enjoy life. He retired from Green Bay Packaging after 40+ years and enjoyed many life-long friendships and adventures with the guys. He also loved his time in Crandon with amazing friends that were very helpful the last few years, especially Sue Carlson.
He is survived by daughters, Lynda (Andy) Gerrits, Teri (Brad) Norman; grandchildren, Ryan (Rebecca) Norman, Lacey (Adam) Schaetz, Kyle (Sara) Norman, Lauren Gerrits; great-grandchildren, Ava, Liam, Brody, Ella, Eleanor, Beckham and Gage. He is further survived by his brother, Pat (Kay) Van Dreel, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia "Petee"; his parents, Mickey and Bill Van Dreel; father-in-law and mother-in-law; John Segersin and Lucy "Lou" DeRoost; sisters-in-law, Mary Byrne and Gerri Olejniczak; and brother-in-law, Larry Byrne.
Friends may call at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 4. Parish Wake service will follow at 6 p.m. Friends may also call at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 211 N. Maple Ave., from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, August 5. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at the church. To send online condolences please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Jim's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019