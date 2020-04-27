|
|
James Lade
Green Bay - James A. Lade, 76, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born on March 18, 1944, in Green Bay to the late Alton and Ruby (Foster) Lade. After graduating from Green Bay West High School, Jim took a job with Schreiber Foods where he worked for over 60 years until retirement. Jim was a competitive fisherman with a talent for fishing stream trout. He also enjoyed hunting and socializing with his friends at the local taverns.
Jim is survived by his sons, Chuck (Donna) Pharis and Ross Pharis (significant other, Tammy); grandchildren, Jessica (Wes) Kimps, Lacey (Cody) Cravillion, Benton Lade and Vickie Savage; great grandchildren, Cooper, Camden, Lilliana, Ella, Jemma, Adam and Dillon; siblings, Joyce Agamaite, Roger (Bonnie) Lade, Rev. Barb (Kenny) Ristow and Katie (Ronald) Rukamp; and many nieces and nephews.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety the family will announce a celebration at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name.
Jim's family would like to thank his neighbors, Sandy and Gary Arndt, for everything they've done to help him.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020