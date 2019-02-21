Services
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
James Lampereur
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Louis Church
E8726 County Line Road
Dyckesville, WI
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Louis Church
E8726 County Line Road
Dyckesville, WI
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Louis Church
E8726 County Line Road
Dyckesville, WI
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis Church
E8726 County Line Road
Dyckesville, WI
Dyckesville - James Lampereur, 86 of Dyckesville, died early Wednesday morning, February 20, 2019 in Green Bay.

Friends may call 3:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, February, 22, 2019 at St. Louis Church (Dyckesville), E8726 County Line Road, Luxemburg, WI, 54217. Closing parish prayer service at 7:00 pm on Friday, with Pat Ratajczak, Pastoral Leader. Visitation will continue between 9:00 and 10:45 am on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Louis Church, Dyckesville. Funeral 11:00 am on Saturday at the church with Rev. John Van Deuren officiating and Pat Ratajczak assisting. Burial in St. Louis Cemetery, Dyckesville.

McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the family. www.mcmahonfh.com

The complete obituary will be available in Friday's Green Bay Press Gazette.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
