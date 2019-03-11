|
James Lee De Bauche
De Pere - James Lee De Bauche, 83, De Pere, passed away peacefully Sunday Morning, March 10, 2019 at Wyndemere Assisted Living center (Aspen House) after a brief battle with pneumonia. The Son of Elmer De Bauche and Eleanor (Ruby) Van Caster was born on January 16, 1936.
On September 17, 1955 James L. De Bauche married Beatrice M. Kocha at St. Joseph Church in Green Bay, WI. In 1956 he was drafted in the Army and they moved to Pacific Grove, CA. Following his time in the Army, James and Beatrice returned to Green Bay, WI where they raised their three children, Elizabeth, Mitchell & Timothy. James loved doing things around the house and could usually be found working in the garage. He was always building or fixing something. He helped build the first two houses they lived in and spent much of his time working on remodeling projects. During the summer you could usually find him in the backyard doing landscaping or helping his wife Bea with some gardening. As he got older he would ride his three wheel bike in De Pere and if he wasn't at home you could usually find him at Walmart chatting with the employees. James was an avid Packer fan and season ticket holder for many years. He began going to games when the Packers played at East High School and would often tell stories of going to the Ice Bowl. . Dad loved going out to eat, whether it was breakfast with the guys from Super Value or out for dinner with his wife and family. James was an avid dog lover and treasured his four dogs, Duchess (German Shepard), Sparky, Sugar and Flour (West Highland Terriers).
James was employed at Super Value warehouse in 1956 until he left for the Army, but returned to work there in 1958 as a warehouse worker until 1998 when he retired. After retirement he was devoted to caring for his wife Beatrice, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2007, until she passed away two weeks ago on February 22nd. James was heartbroken after losing Beatrice and decided it was time for him to leave the rest of us so he could be reunited with the love of his life for eternity.
James is survived by his three children and their spouses, daughter Elizabeth "Lisa", sons Mitchell (Jenny) and Timothy (Tammy), five grandchildren, Amanda (Megan), Brian (Angie), Quinton (Paige), Alexandria and Alivia, and four great-grandchildren, Lilly, Kyleigh, Dominic & Skye. He is further survived by his brothers Jack (Rita) De Bauche, Thomas De Bauche and Gary "Tom" Van Caster, his sisters Carol De Bauche, Nancy (Mike) Gauthier, Bonnie (James) Schumacher, Vicki (Gary) Gilsoul, along with many wonderful brother-in-law's, sister-in-law's, nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his wife Beatrice, his parents Elmer (Katie) De Bauche, Eleanor (Harry) Van Caster, his sister Diane De Bauche, his in laws, Peter and Rose Kocha, brother and sister in-laws and (spouses) Wilbert (Ester) Kocha, Clifford (Lorraine) Kocha, Beverly Kocha, Clarence (Mary) Kocha, Peter Kocha, Florence "Dolly" (Wilbert "Bud") Jansen and Lawrence Kocha, three nephew-in-laws Paul Kocha, Dan Jansen and Dick Jansen and a niece-in-law Dawn De Bauche.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Cotter funeral home located at 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, Wi from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. The visitation will conclude with military honors at 7:00pm.
The DeBauche family would like to send a special Thank you to Dr. Demery, her staff and the wonderful staff at Wyndemere Assisted Living center (Aspen House) for all the care and compassion you have shown James this past year. We would also like to Thank Hospice Compassus for making his last days very comfortable. A very special Thank You to his Granddaughter Amanda, who had breakfast with Grandpa every morning, and if she missed a day or was 10 minutes late Grandpa was sure to let her know.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019