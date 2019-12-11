|
James Lee Goodwin
Jackson Harbor - July 11, 1943 - December 5, 2019
James Lee Goodwin (Jim) of Jackson Harbor, WI passed away Thursday December 5th at the age of 76. Son of Gerald and Kathryn Goodwin of Beloit, WI, he is survived by his son Chad Goodwin (Abby) of Delray Beach, FL, daughter Heather Day Goodwin (Eric Raymaker) of New Franken, WI and two grandsons - Will (7) and Ben (2) - as well as his sister Mary Williams (Don) of Indianapolis, IN, Tom Goodwin (Linda) of Minneapolis, MN, Roger Goodwin (Susan Seyfert) of Madison, WI and Matthew Goodwin (Anne) of Beloit, WI.
Born July 11, 1943, Jim grew up in Beloit, WI, and attended Beloit Catholic High School (class of 1961). He graduated from Milton College and was a member of the Sigma Pi fraternity. He served in the National Guard. Professionally, Jim worked in pharmaceutical sales for several decades and continued as a real estate appraiser both in the Green Bay area and Washington Island. Jim raised his children with Victoria Goodwin in Green Bay before retiring to Washington Island. He loved the water, sailing, woodworking, reading, his extended AA family, a good story, and Moose, his faithful, furry companion.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in Jim's honor can be made to the Washington Island Public Library, 910 Main Road, Washington Island, WI 54246.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019