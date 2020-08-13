James LeMere
Oconto - James L. LeMere, 79, Oconto, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. James was born May 24, 1941 in Howard to the late Enos and Petronella "Nellie" (VanLanen) LeMere. He married Lois Urbanc on July 11, 1970. Jim was proud of his battle against an aggressive cancer for eight years. He loved playing card and board games with his grandchildren and also sharing his ice cream. Jim also enjoyed farming, spending time plowing and planting in many fields, and his favorite was harvest time. He was a charter member of the Howard-Suamico Sno-Birds snowmobile club where he served as vice-president from 1977-1979 and on the board of directors at various times. Jim worked 39 years at Hurckman Mechanical Industries and was a member of their quarter century club. He was a member of Sheet Metal Local #18,
James is survived by his wife Lois LeMere; sons, Thomas (Julie) LeMere, Kenneth (Nicole) LeMere; two sisters, Margaret Leidel, Lucille (William) Sobiesczyk; five grandchildren, Zachary (fiancé Makenna), Alex, Jacob, Gracelynn, and Elijah. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Joseph, William, Raymond and Paul, a sister, Marie Doyen and a brother-in-law, Ralph Leidel.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 4 to 8 PM Tuesday, August 18, 2020 with prayer services at 7 PM by Kathy Schroeder. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, August 19, from 10 to 11 AM at St. Patricks Catholic Church, Stiles. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 AM Wednesday at the church with the Rev. Bob Karuhn officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net
.