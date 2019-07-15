Services
Gunderson Funeral Home
2950 Chapel Valley Rd
Fitchburg, WI 53711
(608) 442-5002
Resources
More Obituaries for James Marcelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Louis Marcelle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Louis Marcelle Obituary
James Louis Marcelle

Madison - James Louis Marcelle, age 70, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the VA Hospital. He was born on November 25, 1948, in Green Bay, the son of Wilbert and Marcella (Nejedlo) Marcelle.

James served in the Marines during the Vietnam War, was a business owner, a loving husband to his wife, Diane, and a wonderful father. He enjoyed traveling, photography, playing cards and was a wine connoisseur.

James is survived by his wife, Diane; daughter, Marlo (Shawn) Lewis; son, Kent Marcelle; four granddaughters, Alisa Lewis, Erin Lewis, Kayla Lewis, Alexis Marcelle; grandson, Brayden Marcelle; seven sisters, Eleane (Cliff) Troullier, Sister Marie Goretti, Marilyn (Dave) Barrett, Rose Maloney, Sandy (Dalen) Jauquet, Cheri (Tom) Peot, Debbie (Kevin) Crocker; two brothers, Dennis (Darlene) Marcelle and Jerry (Bonnie) Marcelle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Glen Maloney.

A celebration of life will be held at RENDEZVOUS, E896 County Road N, Luxemburg, Wis., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 15 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now