1/2
James Mackey M.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Mackey M.D.

Sturgeon Bay - James Patrick Mackey M.D., 88, of Sturgeon Bay died peacefully at his home on November 25, 2020. He was born August 16, 1932 in St. Paul, MN to John and Lois (Carroll) Mackey. On August 20, 1955 he married Rosemary Alice Egan in South St. Paul, MN.

Jim attended St. Thomas College in St. Paul, MN and St. Louis University Medical School in Missouri. He did his residency in anesthesiology at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Jim and Rosemary settled in Green Bay where he practiced as an anesthesiologist until his retirement in 1995.

Jim and Rose retired to Door County where he enjoyed many years of fishing. He also spent time hunting in Crivitz. He simply enjoyed life and treasured his family.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Rosemary; eight children: Mary Mackey, Terry (Randy) Romenesko, Michael (Heidi Tilot) Mackey, Kathy (Jeff) Geygan, Colleen (Pete) Smits, Meghan Novotny, Patrick (Sara Malin) Mackey, Molly (Glenn) Bernstein; 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, Daniel; two brothers, Kevin and Bill Mackey.

Private services will be conducted at Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay. Inurnment will be at Allouez Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Unity Hospice (2366 Oak Ridge Circle, DePere, WI 54115), Sisters of Holy Cross at Bay Settlement (3110 Nicolet Dr. Green Bay WI 54311) or St. John's Homeless Shelter (411 St. John Street, Green Bay, WI 54301).

Special thanks to Unity Hospice and Dr. Paul Schmitz for their compassion care and support.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved