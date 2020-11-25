James Mackey M.D.



Sturgeon Bay - James Patrick Mackey M.D., 88, of Sturgeon Bay died peacefully at his home on November 25, 2020. He was born August 16, 1932 in St. Paul, MN to John and Lois (Carroll) Mackey. On August 20, 1955 he married Rosemary Alice Egan in South St. Paul, MN.



Jim attended St. Thomas College in St. Paul, MN and St. Louis University Medical School in Missouri. He did his residency in anesthesiology at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Jim and Rosemary settled in Green Bay where he practiced as an anesthesiologist until his retirement in 1995.



Jim and Rose retired to Door County where he enjoyed many years of fishing. He also spent time hunting in Crivitz. He simply enjoyed life and treasured his family.



Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Rosemary; eight children: Mary Mackey, Terry (Randy) Romenesko, Michael (Heidi Tilot) Mackey, Kathy (Jeff) Geygan, Colleen (Pete) Smits, Meghan Novotny, Patrick (Sara Malin) Mackey, Molly (Glenn) Bernstein; 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, Daniel; two brothers, Kevin and Bill Mackey.



Private services will be conducted at Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay. Inurnment will be at Allouez Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Unity Hospice (2366 Oak Ridge Circle, DePere, WI 54115), Sisters of Holy Cross at Bay Settlement (3110 Nicolet Dr. Green Bay WI 54311) or St. John's Homeless Shelter (411 St. John Street, Green Bay, WI 54301).



Special thanks to Unity Hospice and Dr. Paul Schmitz for their compassion care and support.









