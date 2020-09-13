James "Jim" MagninOconto Falls - James "Jim" Magnin, 85, Oconto Falls, died Friday evening, September 11, 2020 at St. Clare Memorial Hospital. He was born June 12, 1935 in Oconto Falls, the oldest child of Elmer and Ruth "Tommy" (Kilmer) Magnin. Jim grew up on the family farm in the Town of Stiles where he learned to work hard, have fun and the meaning of family. He attended Oconto Falls Public Schools, graduating from high school with the class of 1953. Following graduation, Jim served in the National Guard for four years.On November 13, 1954 he married Dolores Delano in Oconto Falls and they had eight children together. Jim started as a self-employed semi-truck milk hauler before driving cross country for Frigo Cheese until 1969. He then went to work for Drews Trucking in Oconto Falls until 1976 when he started driving for Klemm Tank Lines for over 30 years. Following retirement, he returned to driving for Klemm as he didn't like to sit still. Along with other community members and his wife, Jim helped organize the Oconto Falls Youth Wrestling and Panther Backer Clubs as well as volunteered for the local snowmobile races for many years. He was a lifelong member of the Oconto Falls United Methodist Church. "Big Jim" as he was known by those close to him, will be fondly remembered for his dedicated driving skills for safety all while being easy on the equipment during the millions of miles he drove. His outgoing personality as well as the love and pride he had for his large family and many friends will long be remembered.Survivors are his seven children, Cheryl "Maggie" Primeau, Beaver Dam; Ronald (Cindy) Magnin, Lena; Terry (Lisa) Magnin, David "Bear" (Lori) Magnin, all of Oconto Falls; Laurie "Peanut" (Tom) Graef, Lena; twins Jerry (Shelly) Magnin, DePere; Jimmy (Lisa) Magnin, Luxemburg; one daughter-in-law, Theresa Magnin, Green Bay; 16 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; one brother, Jack (Marilyn) Magnin, Stiles; one sister, Carol Kersten, DePere; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Pat Magnin, Oconto Falls; Steve (Lin) Delano, Mesquite, NV; Lois Dugre and Marilyn Nunnally, both of FL; many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Dolores in 2013, son Robert "Otis" Magnin, two brothers Tom and Mike Magnin, one grandson, Steven Thomas Graef and three brothers-in-law, Duane Dugre, Albert Nunnally and John Kersten.Due to COVID concerns, visitation for close family and friends will be held 11:00 am until 1:00pm Friday, September 18, 2020 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls. Following the visitation, graveside services FOR THE PUBLIC, will be held 1:30pm Friday, September 18, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, 828 S. Main St. Oconto Falls. Please feel free to bring your own chair. Casual dress is encouraged. A reception to celebrate Jim's life will immediately follow at a separate location.