James Meyers
Oconto Falls - James Meyers, 50, died Sunday evening, February 17, 2019 as the result of a snowmobile accident in Bayfield County. The oldest of four children, James was born December 18, 1968 to Ken and Yvonne (Luisier) Meyers in Oconto Falls. James grew up in the Town of Spruce where he attended elementary school at the Spruce School House until the fifth grade and then attended Washington Middle School in Oconto Falls. He graduated from Oconto Falls High School with the class of 1987. While growing up, James worked in the family well drilling business.
On July 18, 1987 he married Stephanie Parsons at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Oconto Falls. The couple has lived in Oconto Falls their entire married lives where they have owned and operated Luisier Drilling Inc. as third generation family owners since 2003. James will be fondly remembered for his zest for life while boating, snowmobiling, golfing, riding his Harley and following all Wisconsin sports teams, especially the Packers as a season ticket holder. He was a longtime member of River Island Golf Club in Oconto Falls where he sponsored his own league team and volunteered equipment and his time to improve the course. James enjoyed his six-day-a-week Bod-e Bootcamp in Howard to stay in shape, and be a part of the Bod-e Bootcamp Family. Providing for his family meant a lot to James as well as vacationing with his wife, Stephanie.
Survivors are his wife Stephanie Meyers, Oconto Falls; their two children, Gregory (Stacey) Meyers, West De Pere; Morgan Meyers, Oconto Falls; his two granddaughters who he dearly loved, Stella James Bailey and Macy Janelle Meyers; his parents, Ken and Yvonne Meyers, Spruce; his siblings, Chris (Sarah) Meyers, Madison; Suzanne (Ryan) Verhagen and Megan (Zach) Jensen, all of Spruce; his mother-in-law, Rosalind Parsons, Pontiac, IL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Sue (Bill) Elliott, Saunemin, IL; Chuck Parsons, Green Bay; Blake (Lisa) Parsons, Pontiac, IL; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Charles Parsons.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 pm Friday, February 22, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 501 S. Main St. Oconto Falls. Visitation will continue at 8 am Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the church until the time of service at 10:30 am with Pastor Gary Olson officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery in the Town of Spruce.
At the families' request, casual attire is encouraged.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019