James Michael Nies
De Pere - James Michael Nies, 69, of De Pere, (Township of Rockland), passed peacefully at home in his sleep with family by his side on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. James was born on September 28, 1950, in Green Bay, a son of Rosella (Kabat) Nies and the late Joseph Nies. James married June Marie Preston on September 29, 1973, at St. Mary's Catholic Church Reedsville. James graduated from Abbot Pennings High School in De Pere, Class of 1968. James was a loving husband, father, and provider for his six children. James' strong faith in God and love for his family was a priority in how he lived his life. James was a volunteer fire fighter and first responder for the Town of Morrison. James worked construction with his father for 15 years building homes. James then worked 31 years for WOS/Elvin Safety from 1975-2006. In 2007 James started to work for 5 Alarm Fire and Safety as a technician and worked until June 2019. James is a member of Destiny Church in De Pere. James loved his John Deere tractor, splitting firewood, sitting and rocking his grandkids, watching football as a Packers fan, musical movies (Dick Van Dyke/Bing Crosby), Star Trek, eating popcorn, cheese curds, and pickled herring.
James is survived by his loving wife, June M. Nies; his children, Joel Mathew (Marilyn) Nies, Jeremiah Michael Nies, Joshua Mark (Elizabeth) Nies, Jacob Micah (Esther) Nies, Jonathan Malachi Nies, Jenesis Maranatha (Jacob) Linssen; along with 11 precious grandchildren, Emma Nies, Sayde Nies, Sophia Nies, Aurek Nies, Maeme Jane Nies, Hadassah Nies, James Nies, Jesiah Nies, Micah Linssen, Lucus Linssen, EllaRose Linssen; his mother, Rosella Nies; and many brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Nies; and a brother, Larry Nies; a brother-in-law, Joey Preston.
Friends may call at Destiny Church, 411 Destiny Drive, De Pere, on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday at the church with Pastors Kirk Gerbers and Sheldon Miles officiating. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be given to the Nies family by going to www.prokowall.com.
James' family extends a sincere word of thanks to the staff of St. Vincent Hospital for their personal, gentle, and supportive care given to his family, and to Unity Hospice, especially Cathy.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019