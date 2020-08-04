James "Jim" MondlochOconto - James "Jim" Mondloch, 81, Oconto, died Saturday morning, August 1, 2020 at a Waukesha County health care facility following a 4-month illness. He was born August 18, 1938 to Mathias and Nora (Weisner) Mondloch. As a young man, he entered the US Marine Corp and following a medical discharge, began working as a motorcycle cop in Amarillo, TX and later became the police chief of Spencer, WI. In the mid 1970's he moved to the City of Oconto Falls where he served as the Chief of Police for many years until retiring. He was also an active Lions Club member. Even after retirement, Jim stayed active driving for Northport Boats and Peterson Ford businesses in the area. On June 2, 2007, he married Cheryl Scanlan and made their home in Oconto.Survivors are his wife, Cheryl Mondloch; one grandson, Robert Mondloch; Cheryl's children, Steven Scanlan, Jeffrey (Cassy) Scanlan and Melanie (Randy) Bowker; eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren; one brother, Allen Mondloch; one sister, Delores Martens; nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, his two children, daughter Dr. Dawn Mondloch-Polk in 2002 and son Kelly Mondloch in 2012, five brothers, Dalbert, Roland, Bob, Ray and Leon Mondloch and one sister Marcelene Schmidts.Visitation will be held 3-7pm Friday, August 7, 2020 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls. Visitation will continue after 9am Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church until the time of service. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Saturday at the church with the Rev. Fr. Greg Parent officiating. Cremation will follow with burial of the urn by his children in St. Anthony Cemetery, Oconto Falls.Due to the current COVID conditions, no meal will be served.