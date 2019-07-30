|
|
James Mongin
Seymour - James Joseph "Jim" Mongin was born to Arthur and Nettie (Schroeder) Mongin on June 25, 1917, and was born to eternal life on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings/spouses: Antoinette Bacon of Green Bay, Arthur (Mabel) Mongin of Kaukauna, and Norbert (Leone) Mongin of Coleman.
On September 4, 1941, Jim married the late Ilene (Berglund). Together they raised six children for 64+ years in Green Bay: Rosanne (William) Curran of Ellison Bay, David Mongin (Doris Schoneman) of Milwaukee, Mary (Mike) Kaspar of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Paul (Mary) Mongin and Carl (Nanette) Mongin of Green Bay, and Karen (Denis) Fullerton of Winchester, Massachusetts. During these years, Jim was a successful independent insurance agent, beginning with his father as after-school work and ultimately serving as president of Mongin Insurance Agency.
He led his family as a gentle man, loving husband and father, and faithful parishioner of St. Agnes Catholic Church, Green Bay. He and Ilene enjoyed family years at Crooked Lake and Dykesville, and numerous car travels throughout Wisconsin, to Canada, New England, and the east and west coasts of the U.S., with the accompanying family lore that comes of traveling with six children in tow. Jim also has many nieces and nephews who have continued to enjoy visits and annual birthday celebrations.
In his final years, Jim was further blessed to meet and marry Jean (Rohloff) in August 2014 at Meadow Wood Assisted Living/Good Shepherd, in Seymour. Together they shared the joys of companionship and community with other residents and staff. During this time, he joined St. John the Baptist Parish in Seymour, with the care and blessing of the Reverends Bob Kabat and Brian Belongia, who served as pastors of the church.
Living 102 years, Jim is remembered for his charming smile, good humor, neck ties, and countless stories of people and learnings throughout his life, frequently recounting the care-filled guidance received from his father after his mother's loss when Jim was 11 years old. He valued each person he met, and this characteristic endeared him to the many caregivers who blessed his later years. He could be easily prompted to sing a tune at social gatherings, and he regularly played sheepshead with family and friends.
Jim's 17 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren have celebrated his many June birthdays with the recounting of ageless Rex stories (a childhood pet dog), Packer updates, fishing, swimming antics, music, card-playing, berry-picking, and many-candled birthday cakes. In addition, they heard their grandpa's interest in, and prayers for, each of their endeavors.
The most prevailing gift of Jim's life will remain in the hearts and souls of all who witnessed his faith. He spoke openly of his beliefs and always welcomed prayer requests. He led the daily Rosary throughout his life with his family, and later in the residence chapel. Like his own father, he followed a moral compass in his sensitive, self-spoken way of living.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, 358 S. Main Street, Seymour on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 4:00 pm until the reciting of the rosary at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 915 Ivory Street, Seymour, from 9:30 am until the funeral mass at 11:00 am with Fr. Brian Belongia and Deacon Rich Matuszak officiating. Entombment will take place at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum, Green Bay.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Church, for a permanent statue of St. John the Baptist on the grounds of the church in Seymour.
