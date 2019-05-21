|
James "JP" Morgan
Green Bay - James "JP" Morgan, 87, Green Bay, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born on August 19, 1931, in Fond du Lac, WI, he is the son of the late Harry and Anna Morgan. Jim graduated from Green Bay East High School class of 1949. He then served his country in the United States Coast Guard from 1951 to 1954. Upon returning, he married the former Shirley Pierquet on May 1, 1954, at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Jim worked as a letter carrier for 33 years before retiring in 1989. He volunteered at Brown County Mental Health Center, St. Vincent De Paul, and Saints Peter & Paul Church for many years. Jim was an avid sports fan. He was also active in biking, hiking, skiing, camping, picking hickory nuts every fall, and loved his family gatherings.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; five children, Joanne (Charlie) Tilleman, Russ (Debbie) Morgan, Colleen (Bruce) Jacobe, Paul (Chris) Morgan, Jayne Morgan, special friend Jerry DeMeuse, and granddog Lucy; eight grandchildren, Morgan Tilleman, Michael (Emily Stark) Tilleman, Jill (Mitch) VandenLangenberg, Eric (Kelly) Morgan, Kevin (Katie) Jacobe, Sara (Casey) Zima, Nick Morgan, and Emily Morgan; numerous great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Dorothy Vandenberg, Harry (Sue) Morgan, and Ann (Ralph) Abts; sisters-in-law, Wanda Maddux, Dorrie Morgan, and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Howard, Marge (Jim) Keliher, Eugene, LeRoy (Gerri), Tony, Jerry, Donald, Patricia, Francis, and brother-in-law Jim Vandenberg.
Visitation will be at Malcore Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., Thursday, May 23, from 11:00 AM until the mass of Christian burial at 1:00 PM at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bornemann Senior Communities and Unity Hospice for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Baird Creek Preservation Foundation, Unity Hospice, or Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2019