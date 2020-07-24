James "Jimmy"Noel RelichGreen Bay - James "Jimmy" Noel Relich, entered into rest on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the age of 80. Our Dad was taken quickly and unexpectedly. His loving and caring nature spared the family extra stress during this time by having this obituary already prepared as below.Born December 25, 1939 in Ironwood, MI to Steve and Marcella (Sterny) Relich. Attended 12 years in the Catholic school system, St. Ambrose Grade and High School, where he met his future wife, in the fifth grade. After high school graduation in 1957, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, taking basic training at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center in Waukegan, IL. Upon graduation he went to the San Diego, CA Naval Base for 6 months of dental technician training. He spent the rest of his service time in Jacksonville, FL at the Naval Station.On July 30, 1960 he married his high school sweetheart Patricia Ann Kimball in Ironwood, MI. They then moved to Wilmington, Delaware, where Jim worked for the E.I. Du Pont De Nemors and Company, as a laboratory technician at their experimental station. The birth of his first child, James Patrick, was in 1961, and in January of 1963 he enrolled at the Northern Michigan University in Marquette, MI. His second child, Anthony Robert, was born in April 1964.Upon graduating in June of 1966, he moved to Wausau, WI where he became a Job Evaluation and Placement Counselor with the Marathon County Workshop for the Handicapped, Inc. Jim's third child, Cheryl Lynn, was born in Wausau on July 16, 1967.In May of 1969, Jim moved to Green Bay, WI and started a career in the paper industry. He began employment with the Bay West Paper Co, a subsidiary or Mosinee Paper Co. Jim held various positions from Safety Manager to Plant Manager, while in Green Bay. His last three years with Bay West were spent in Herrodsburg, KY, when the plant was relocated, in 1990, to that town. Jim took an early retirement in 1993 and returned to Green Bay where all his family was living.During his career with Bay West, he was involved with several associations, including: The National Association of Purchasing Directors, the Green Bay Area Personnel Directors Association, and the Green Bay Area Safety Committee of which he served as President in 1972.When back in Green Bay, Jim went to work for a friend, Steve Seidl, who owned the Tosa Construction and Development Company. Jim worked as the project manager and over an eight-year period, built structures such as business offices, duplexes, and many private homes. After starting a 33-unit housing project in Allouez, he purchased one of the 33 lots, built a home for himself and his wife Patty, and retired for good.He enjoyed his time with his three children and eight grandchildren, who for the most part were living in the immediate area. He also enjoyed woodworking, golf, reading, puzzles, model building and cars, with a special love for classic cars. Many of his winters were spent with his wife Patty in either Florida or Arizona.Survivors include his wife Patricia A. Relich; children: James Patrick (Dawn Guetschow) Relich of Sheboygan, Anthony Robert (Beth) Relich of Green Bay and Cheryl Lynn (Randall) DeMeuse of Green Bay; grandchildren: Edward Reeves Relich of Minneapolis, MN, Steven Relich of Milwaukee, Nicholas Relich of Green Bay, Miranda Relich of Green Bay, Adam Relich of Green Bay, Olivia DeMeuse of Minneapolis, MN, Whitney DeMeuse of Green Bay, WI, Stella DeMeuse of Green Bay; brother Stephen (Joanne) Relich of Kenosha; half-sisters: Geri Ann (David) Driggers of Monticello, FL and Claudette (Tim) Schaad of Montgomery, NY.He was preceded in death by his father, Steven (Jane) Relich and his mother, Marcella (Gerald) Johnson.Services for Jim are private per the family's request. Burial in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is established for the Aging and Disability Resources Center of Brown County in honor of James N. Relich.