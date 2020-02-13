|
James "Jim" Orvin Evrard
Grantsburg - James "Jim" Orvin Evrard, age 77, of Grantsburg, WI passed away at home with family at his side on February 10, 2020 from a short battle with cancer. Jim was born on July 19, 1942, to Ileen (Castonia) and Orvin Evrard and grew up in Oconto Falls. Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Shirley "Shirl-my girl"(Ogurek) Evrard; daughters, Lori (Bill Schneeberger) Evrard, Washburn and Terri (Michael) Joyce, Potsdam, NY; his teenage grandchildren, Brooke and Jack Joyce; brother, Thomas (Barbara) Evrard, Oconto; sister, Mary (Dean) Schmutzler, Cecil; Aunts, Peggy Delzer, Green Bay and Jean Evrard, West Allis; in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Per Jim's request, no formal services will be held. A memorial honoring him will be held sometime this summer. In his honor, donations can be made to the Wisconsin Sharp-tailed Grouse Society, the Friends of Crex, or the Crex Meadows Chapter of Ducks Unlimited. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home in Grantsburg. Online condolences may be expressed at www.swedberg-taylor.com
Feb. 13 to Feb. 23, 2020