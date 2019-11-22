Resources
James P. "Jim" Kratowicz

James P. "Jim" Kratowicz Obituary
James P. "Jim" Kratowicz

Allouez - James P. "Jim" Kratowicz, age 55, of Allouez, passed away Thursday, November 21 at home with his family.

Family and friends may visit at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Drive, Allouez, on Monday, November 25, from 10:00am until 12:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00pm with the Rev. James Neilson, O.Praem officiating. Entombment will be at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.

Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. A full obituary will be posted at www.cotterfuneralhome.com when complete.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
