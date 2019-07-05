|
James P. Krause
- - A skilled carpenter, craftsman, and mechanic; an avid hunter and fisherman; an outdoorsman and gardener; a proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather; a devoted husband and caretaker, James P. Krause lived life fully during his nearly 81 years of life. He went to heaven on June 26, 2019, with his family at his side after a short battle with cancer.
Jim was born on July 10, 1938 in Shawano, Wisconsin, to the late Adolph and Dorothy (Haut) Krause. He was baptized at St. James Lutheran Church in Shawano and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in the Town of Washington. He belonged to the Townline 4-H Club and played football for two years in high school. In 1956, Jim graduated from Shawano High School and then joined the Army Reserves in the fall; he continued to serve for the next 8 years. He was a volunteer for the Gillett Fire Department for many years, serving as a crew captain for six years. More recently, he was an active member of the AmVets Post 10 in Shawano.
Jim married his wife of 59 years, Beatrice Zahn, on June 25, 1960, at Immanuel Lutheran Church (now Faith United) in Gillett, where they continued their membership. They raised four daughters while running various construction-related businesses; the whole family was involved and learned many skills from Jim. He was an especially devout grandad to their grandchildren. Jim enjoyed camping with friends and family; playing cards and eating out with friends; hunting with his buddies; playing horseshoes; fishing at Armstrong Creek and anywhere he could drop a line; hosting the annual family ice fishing derby; having backyard campfires and family gatherings on the 4th of July; watching Monday Night Football with neighbors; and boating on Shawano Lake. Jim was blessed to have so many good friends and neighbors.
Jim is survived by his wife Beatrice; his daughter Wendy; his daughter Lynn (Bill) Bunker and their daughter Linzey and her son Walker; his daughter Julie (Steven Dumas) Krause and their sons Isaiah, Kaven, and Liam; his daughter Karla (Steven) Bauer and their children Abraham and Sydney; his sister Joan (Milo) Lemke; his brothers Dave Krause and Dan (Brenda) Krause; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jerry, and niece Barb Lemke.
A memorial service for James P. Krause will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Faith United Lutheran Church (11465 Old U, Gillett, WI 54124), following visitation from 9 to 11:00 AM. Pastor John Laatsch will be officiating. The family has designated memorial contributions to be utilized for scholarships to St. John's Lutheran School in Suring and the AmVets Post 10 high school scholarship program.
Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.mickelsonfs.com.
"Family was important to Dad, as he was always helping and looking out for us. In his final days, he shared how blessed he felt to be a part of our family. We find much peace and comfort in our faith, knowing that Dad didn't have to suffer long and is now with our Father in heaven. Love Always, Bea, Wendy, Lynn, Julie, and Karla"
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 5 to July 6, 2019