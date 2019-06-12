James Patrick "Jimmy" Madigan



Green Bay - James Patrick "Jimmy" Madigan, age 64, of Green Bay, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born May 15, 1955 in Green Bay, son of the late James E. and Doris (Hartl) Madigan.



Jimmy attended SS. Peter & Paul School and graduated from Premontre High School, Class of 1973. He was an Eagle Scout, received the Dag Hammarskjold Award for languages and graduated in the top 10 of his graduating class. After graduation, Jim continued his schooling at UW-Green Bay, earning his Bachelor's Degree in 1980. He was a brilliant student, excelling in foreign languages, speaking English, Spanish, German, French and Russian.



Jimmy traveled extensively, backpacking through Europe and Asia as well as many other travels. The onset of Schizophrenia during his travels proved challenging. His parents set up a network of support that allowed Jimmy to live his best life. Special thanks to Mike Shanley, Missy and John Benedetto and Renee Vieu for their compassionate care. Jimmy's family would also like to extend their gratitude to Curative Connections, St. Willebrord Parish and the wider community of Green Bay for their kindness and support.



Jimmy enjoyed visiting Door County and Florida, swimming and praying for those that are ill. Those that knew Jimmy remember him as a "gentle soul."



Jimmy is survived by his 3 siblings: Cindy Bell, Daniel (Laura) Madigan and David Madigan; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, caretakers and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Fred Bell.



Visitation will be held at St. Willebrord Parish (209 S. Adams St., Green Bay, WI), Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 8:30 to 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.



In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to Curative Connections, St. Willebrord Parish or The Gathering Place in Jimmy's name are appreciated. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary