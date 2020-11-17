James Pierquet
Crivitz - James "Captain" Pierquet
Green Bay - James Harry Pierquet, age 91, passed away Thursday, November 12th at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Green Bay to Harry and Vivian Pierquet on September 30, 1929. He graduated from West High in 1947. Following high school, he joined the US Air Force. He became a patrol officer in 1958 for the Brown County Sheriffs Department and worked his way up to the rank of Captain in 1969. As Captain, he developed the Brown County snowmobile safety program, was the shooting instructor for fellow officers, and also taught drivers-ed safety at local schools. He dedicated 27 years to the Brown County Sheriffs Department before retiring in 1985. Jim married Carol Entringer in 1953 and together they enjoyed 67 years of marriage while raising six children. They loved to take annual trips to Las Vegas, Texas and Montana. Thirty years of friendships and fishing adventures were had in their favorite little town of Monarch, Montana. They enjoyed many happy hours at the Lazy Doe with the locals. Dad was a talented, self taught jack of all trades, and built their cottage from the ground up including all the construction, electrical, and plumbing. He was very proud of his wildlife oil paintings that are displayed throughout their home. Weekends and summer vacations were spent at the cottage, enjoying time with his family and friends, swimming, bonfires, teaching the kids how to drive motorcycles and snowmobiles, badminton, ice skating, and of course wood splitting. Dad was an avid deer and partridge hunter, and enjoyed yearly grouse hunting vacations at the Terrill Cabin on Trump Lake. Dad's sense of humor was like no other. A little sarcasm, quick witted...a competitive spirit up to the end. He always made us laugh and he loved friendly Packer bets. He was blessed with a very loving family and lifelong friends that he treasured. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry (Millie), Vivian Jorgenson (Virgil), and step brother, Jack Jorgenson (Helen). Jim is survived by his loving wife Carol, his children Nan, Mike, Sue (Joe Kostecki), Deb, Rick (LauraLee), and Kathy (Rob), and five Grandchildren Matt, Daniel, Kelli (Andy), Zane, Tess (Nate), and two great-grand children, Elise and Gary. A very special thank you to our sister Deb for the selfless care that allowed our dad to remain in his home and pass peacefully with family. We would like to thank Heartland Hospice, especially nurse Deb, for their compassionate care. Per Jim's wish, there will not be a service. Expressions of sympathy and memories may be shared at www.RhodesCharapata.com
or cards may be sent to Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Crivitz, to the attention of Jim Pierquet Family and they will be forwarded. Remember him with a smile today as he was not one for tears, reflect instead on memories of all the happy years. Recall to mind the way he spoke and all the things he said, his strength, his stance, the way he walked, remember these instead. The good advice he'd give us, his eyes that shown with laughter, so much of him will never die but live on forever after. Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping. We have you in our hearts.