James PrustWrightstown - On September 13, 2020 we lost our husband, dad, grandpa, and great grandpa. James H. Prust, age 85 of Wrightstown passed from this life to eternal life. Born on November 13, 1934 at home on the farm in Greenleaf to the late Earl and Emma (Fischer) Prust. He grew up on the family farm, attending Lark Methodist Church with his family, where he was baptized and confirmed. He was a 1953 graduate of Wrightstown High School and served his country in the Untied States Army from 1956 to 1958. He married Martha Hischke on July 6, 1957 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hayes. They enjoyed 63 years together, raising their children and enjoying their grandchildren and great grandchildren. After the service, Jim farmed for several years. After retiring from farming, he worked for Thilmany Paper, retiring in 1996. After retiring, for a second time, he drove school bus for Wrightstown and Kaukauna School Districts, until his health forced him to give that up.He enjoyed making people laugh, singing in church choirs and barbershop quartet. He really enjoyed visiting with people and socializing. Jim was also sometimes a photographer.Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Martha, children; Jean Reynolds, Jim (Tami) Prust and John (Lois) Prust, grandchildren: Jared (Lindsay) Theunis, Ryan (Emily) Theunis, Stuart Prust, Erin Prust and Michaela Prust, great granddaughters; Stella, Amani and Charlotte. He is further survived by his brother, David (Betty) Prust, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Bill and sister Lorna, parents in law, Otto and Anna Hischke as well as many brothers and sisters in law.Family and friends may gather on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Alleluia Lutheran Church, 6725 Elmro Road, Town of Wrightstown from 10:00am until 12:45pm, with the service to follow at 1:00pm with Rev. Mark Walters officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Brown County Sheriff and County Rescue Squad for their kindness and support.