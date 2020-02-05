|
James "Jimmy" Pryes
Green Bay - James "Jimmy" Pryes, age 58, of Green Bay, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born September 22, 1961 in Oconto Falls, WI, son of the late Joseph and Adeline (Frysh) Pryes.
Jimmy was a very social person and had many friends. He had a smile and laugh that brightened your day. Jimmy loved to stay active and participated in Special Olympics, outings in the community, attending Camp Daniel and spending time with family and friends. During his quiet time, Jimmy loved to play cards, draw and watch the Weather Channel.
Jimmy is survived by his siblings: John Pryes, Anthony Pryes, Mary DuChateau and Larry Pryes; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Joseph and Jerome Pryes.
Visitation will be held at St. John the Baptist Parish (2597 Glendale Ave., Green Bay), Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:30 PM. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Jimmy's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the many special people that played a part in caring for Jimmy during his life journey.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020