1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Crystal Falls, MI - James Richard Tatosky, age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Iron County Medical Care Facility, Crystal Falls, Mich.

James was born on April 26, 1929 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, son of the late Emmet and Clara (Rachels) Tatosky.

James is survived by his wife Pearl, son Tim (Linda) Tatosky - Crystal Falls, daughters Cynthia Hermsen - Crystal Falls and Susan (Jeff) Holz - Sherwood. Grandchildren Christopher (Saori) Cuciti - Germany, Jessica (Phillip) Johnson - Larsen, Jeremy (Emily) Holz - Sherwood, and Matthew Tatosky - Ann Arbor. Great grandchildren - Greyleigh, Coraline, Porter and a fourth great grandchild due June 27th. He is also survived by his sisters Joan (Dr. Carlton) Bingham, and Patricia (Robert) Dunning. Brother and sister in laws - Harold (Jan) Hazaert, Carl (Helen) Hazaert, Carol "Dolly"(Atlee) Schmidtke. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and very dear friends.

James will be sadly missed by all who knew him. In abiding by his wishes, there will be no services and he will be laid to rest later this fall.

Contributions can be made to The Veteran's Honor Flight in memory of James Richard Tatosky Navy Seaman to allow veterans to fly to Washington to view the memorials to their service of our country.

You may leave a condolence or tribute for James' family online at www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

The family has chosen the Jacobs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iron Mountain, Mich. to honor James' legacy of life.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 12, 2019
