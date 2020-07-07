James Sadler
Green Bay - James Leon Sadler, 72, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2020. Jim was born on June 6, 1948 to the late Lee and Irene (McCulley) Sadler. He graduated from Cathedral Grade School where he was active in scouting. A 1967 graduate of Premontre High School, and member of the ROTC Program. Jim moved to Chicago, IL where he graduated from De Vry Institute of Technology in 1969 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He returned to Green Bay in 2012. Jim was furiously independent even after becoming blind 37 years ago. His pleasures in life were listening to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Green Bay Packers, and special radio stations which included old time radio and news for all the detail. Jim loved a good joke and talking to as many people as he could.
Jim is survived by his sister Rosemary (Dan) Olson and niece Erinn Olson. He is further survived by his step- family Wayne (Judie) Gauthier, Jaunita Gauthier, Michael (Nancy) Gauthier, Paul (Georgette) Gauthier, Rosemary (Jim) Lawler, and David Gauthier plus many cousins and friends he made along the way.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Patrick Sadler; step-father, Norbert Gauthier Sr., and step-brother, Norbert Gauthier Jr.
Jim's family will hold a private burial service at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Cotter Funeral Home at a later date. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Our family would like to thank Elsa from Home Instead and also to her family for their love, compassion and dedication to Jim and his family.