James Schaefer



Green Bay - James "Jim" Schaefer, 83, of Green Bay, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born on May 1st, 1936 to Viola (Steger) and Thomas Schaefer in Milwaukee. He graduated from Messmer High School in 1954, and went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. After serving his country, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He earned his teaching degree in 1960, and taught at both Nicolet Elementary and Franklin Middle schools for 33 years. Early in his teaching career he traveled to Antofagasta, Chile with PAVLA (Papal Volunteers For Latin America) where he taught English. He married Mary Jo Neverman on



June 6th, 1970.



Jim was a man of faith. He belonged to St. Philip the Apostle Church, where he volunteered as a lector. He was generous with his support of many charitable organizations, including: Friends of Haiti, Sisters of St. Francis, , the and many more. He enjoyed Sunday dinners at the Pasterski house, and never turned down a game of Sheepshead with the family. He was the family cook, known especially for his chili and oatmeal raisin cookies. He loved to read and solve crosswords and cryptogram puzzles on a daily basis. He was a clock enthusiast. He built, cleaned and repaired many clocks for others.



Jim is survived by his former wife Mary Jo; son Matthew (Scott Teeple) of Madison; two daughters: Paula (Daniel) Pasterski of Green Bay, and Kate (Robert) Pelzer of Waunakee; four grandchildren: Luke and Ben Pasterski, Michael and Emily Pelzer; brother Tom, sister Barb, both of Milwaukee, a sister-in-law Joy of Milwaukee, sister-in-law Connie Jacobs, and a brother-in-law Gus (Jane) Neverman. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother John; sister-in-law Rosemary, brother-in-law Jake, and a nephew Mike.



The family would like to thank Sr. Helen Keyzer, St. Vincent Hospital, and Unity Hospice for all of their support.



Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26th, 2019 at St. Philip the Apostle Parish (312 Victoria Street, Green Bay, WI 54302) from 9am-11am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am with Fr. Bill Hoffman officiating. Burial will be held in Allouez Catholic Cemetery.To leave an online condolence, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 22 to July 24, 2019