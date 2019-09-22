Resources
James "Jim" Summers


1934 - 2019
Oneida - James "Jim" R. Summers, Oneida, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born July 22, 1934 in Brown County to Austin and Margaret (Webster) Summers. On September 14, 1956 Jim married the former Phoebe Swamp at Holy Apostle Episcopal Church, Oneida. She preceded him in death on November 2, 1997.

Jim served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War and was honorably discharged after which he became a member of the VFW. Jim's enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers games whenever possible, watching golf, and listening to country music. In his younger years Jim was a great bowler, played baseball, softball, and other sports.

Jim is survived by his children: Carla (Gary) Clark, Georgia "Jo" (Jamie) Stevens, Daniel (Barbara) Summers, and Celeste Skenandore; his 15 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; his dog Elvis; siblings: Austin Summers, Loretta Skenandore, and Pam Skenandore; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Phoebe; son Bangor; grandson Merlin Skenandore, Jr, parents; and brothers: Gilbert, Donald, Edward, and Philmon.

A private family Funeral Service will occur. Jim will be laid to rest next to Phoebe with Full Military Honors at Holy Apostle Cemetery. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to the family.

Jim's family would like to thank Anna John R.C.C. staff and Bellin 4th Floor staff for all they have done for Jim.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
