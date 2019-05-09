|
|
James Tahlier
Green Bay - James Tahlier, 72, Green Bay, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. He was born on November 16, 1946, in Green Bay to Harold and Lucille (Albers) Tahlier.
James graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 1965. He served from October 18, 1966 - October 1, 1968 in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. After serving his country, James attended St. Norbert's College. He then went on to work at Schreiber Foods until his retirement.
James enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing, watching sports especially baseball, and going to Brewer games.
He is survived by his siblings, Jean (Joseph) Krietzer, Joan (Bernard) Borlee, Robert (Deborah) Tahlier, Joyce Tahlier; nieces and nephews, Christine (Jamie) Anadell, Susan (Josh) Kersten, Anthony (Andrea) Tahlier, Brian (Sarah) Tahlier, Carolyn (Andrew) Dutil, Ashlyn Tahlier, Jamie (Troy) Kohl, Treena (Dan) Messerschmidt; a sister-in-law, Priscilla Tahlier and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents, and a half-brother Richard Tahlier.
Visitation will be held at Annunciation Catholic Church, 401 Gray St., on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m., with Rev. David Schmidt officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the local VA and Bonnie Fermanich for their help to James.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 9, 2019