James "Jim" Ver Bruggen



Green Bay - James J. "Jim" Ver Bruggen, age 51, of De Pere, entered into eternal rest, Friday, March 29, 2019 after a brief bout with cancer. He was welcomed home by his heavenly Father and his father, Jerry Ver Bruggen, Sr. He was born April 26, 1967 in Green Bay, son of the late Gerald "Jerry" Ver Bruggen, Sr. and Valerie (Wolske) Slattery.



Jim worked in construction for various companies in the Green Bay area. He was united in marriage to Linda La Point.



Jim was quick-witted and had a fun sense of humor. He was a sports enthusiast and especially loved the Packers. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman. His memory is cherished and he will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.



James is survived by his mother, Valerie (Jim) Slattery; his brother, Jerry (Michelle) Ver Bruggen Jr. and their children: Andrea (Scott) Guns, Kody Peterson, Sara Ver Bruggen and Jonathan Ver Bruggen; his sister, Katheryn (Dr. Alan) Resch and her daughter, Danielle Rouse; many great-nieces and nephews; his aunt, Audrey Baumgart and his special friend, Linda La Point and her daughter, Stephanie.



He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Ver Bruggen Sr.; his maternal and paternal grandparents and his uncle, Dale Wolske.



Jim's family is holding a private memorial service at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay). Your condolences for the family may be expressed at www.NewcomerGreenBay.com. Every act of sympathy is deeply appreciated.



The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Emergency Room and 9th Floor staff at St. Vincent Hospital as well as Unity Hospice for their compassion and excellent care of Jim.



"You will be forever loved and missed, Jim, especially by your mom. I miss you already." Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary