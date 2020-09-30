James VliesNew Franken - James Vlies, 73, New Franken, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 10, 1946 in Green Bay, son of the late William and Eleanor (Vandervest) Vlies. Jim graduated from Green Bay Preble High School in 1964. He married Sheila Marcusen on December 2, 1967 in Green Bay. Jim worked for CSCI Construction Co. in Florida as a Supervisor, retiring in 2014.Jim served as an Elder in the East Green Bay Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses till his death. He especially loved to share bible truth with all who would listen. His favorite scripture was Revelation 21:3-4 "Where on an earthly paradise, death will be no more". He also loved spending time with his children, and he enjoyed fishing and hunting.Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Sheila; 4 children: Ronald (Giselle) Vlies, Green Bay; Craig Vlies, Dublin, OH; Jennifer (Andrew) Andrews, Lake Forest, IL; and Beth Ann (Matthias) Diefenbach, Germany; 9 grandchildren; 10 brothers and sisters: Frank (Cheryl) Vlies, Barbara (Kelly) Zilsch, Dan (Judie) Vlies, Larry (Christy) Vlies, Kathy Vlies, Gary (Beth) Vlies, Mary (Mike) Delahaut, Mark (Vickie) Vlies, Diane (Tim) Metzler, Kevin (Kelly) Vlies, and Chris Vlies; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by 2 brothers, David and Steve Vlies.Private family services will be held.