James W. Carlson
Howard - James W. Carlson, 83, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home in Howard. He was born to the late Leonard and Grace (Stebner) Carlson on May 16, 1937. James married Jacquelyne Carlson on October 5, 1963 in Duluth, MN. She preceded him in death on October 15, 2011.
James enjoyed trout fishing, Canadian fishing trips, duck hunting, upland bird hunting, deer hunting, camping, bowling, and cooking. Over the years, he would often travel from Green Bay to Duluth, MN to spend time with family.
More recently, he frequented the Port Wing (family property) and Webster, Wisconsin areas with his sister, immediate family, and nieces and nephews enjoying all of the seasons and watching Green Bay Packer games at The Shop Bar and Grill in Webster. Closer to home, he spent time with his sons, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren getting together to cook for Packer games, Brewer games, and family events.
He is survived by his children, Jeff, John (Nicole); grandchildren, Brock, Reid, Ally, and Macklin; and sister, Janice Budge.
James was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jacquelyne, and in-laws Howard and Faye Angell.
Due to COVID-19, no public service will be held. A life celebration is to be held at a future date. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
.