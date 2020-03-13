|
James "Jim" W. VandenPlas
Green Bay - James "Jim" William VandenPlas, 81, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born on December 23, 1938, in Green Bay to the late William and LaVerne (Rentmeester) VandenPlas. On August 16, 1958, Jim married Carole VandenHeuvel. They had three children together. Carol passed away in 1980 after 22 years of marriage. On June 20, 1998, Jim married Carol Raaths-Splan. Jim drove truck for 26 years and retired as Maintenance Manager at Port Plaza Towers, formerly and currently Hotel Northland. Jim and Carol loved to travel. They went to Mexico four times and spent a month in Florida annually for ten years. Jim enjoyed the sun and a game of golf. He loved his time at the "Shack" on Shawano Lake and all the hours remodeling, inside and out with Carol as his "gofer." They especially enjoyed their time on the pontoon. Most of all Jim cherished his time with his family and friends.
Jim will be sadly missed by his wife Carol; children, Kelin "Kelly" (fiancé Jackie Erickson) VandenPlas, Kim (Ferd) Bahrke, Kurt (Kris) VandenPlas; step-daughter, Rochelle (Mike) McInerney; grandchildren, Dustin VandenPlas, Doug (Destinee) VandenPlas, Danica (Matt) Jacobe, Nadeen Rancier, Kristin (Casey) Lipsky; step-grandchildren, Ethan and Megan Splan, Brenden, Kylie and Keira McInerney; great grandchildren, Acacia Rancier, Braelyn, Sebastian and Vivian Lipsky, Degan and Grant Vanden Plas and Mckinley Jacobe; sister, Dolores "Toots" VanLanen; brothers and sisters-in-law, Inez Troge, Ardis (Ken) Stewart, Maryl (Jim) Nelsen, Bill (Natalie) Raaths; brothers and sisters-in-law from his Vanden Heuvel family, Dale (Les), Ken (Sue), Gary (Portia), Jackie (Kris), Randy (Amy), Dean (Rosalind), Scott (Jacquelin), Dennis (Kris), Mary, Denise, and Jill Bushnell.
In addition to Jim's parents he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Asha VandenPlas; stepson, Barry Splan and brothers-in-law, Pat VanLanen and Eldon Troge and sister-in-law, Sharon Vanden Heuvel.
A memorial service has been postponed until a later date. Please keep an eye on our website and the newspaper for future updates.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
Jim's family extends a heartfelt thank you the staff at Emerald Bay and Heartland hospice for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020