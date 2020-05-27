|
|
James Wallace Corsten
- - (PLEASE NOTE: ARRANGEMENT CHANGE)
GREEN BAY - James Wallace Corsten, 86, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. The son of the late Wallace and Matilda (Niemeyer) Corsten was born in Sturgeon Bay on December 31, 1933.
James attended Sunny Point Elementary School, Holy Cross School in Bay Settlement, and Central Catholic High School where he graduated from in 1950. After high school, he married the girl next door, his high school sweetheart, Jane Ropson. Together they raised three sons. They enjoyed watching their grandchildren grow into beautiful people. James worked for Fort Howard Paper Company for 37 years, and he was never late a day in his life. James was a kind, loving man, who adored his wife and children. He was a man who loved God. In his free time, James enjoyed fishing and time spent at his cottage in Mountain, WI.
James is survived by his wife, Jane; sons, Peter (Connie) Corsten, Phillip (Cindy) Corsten, Tom (special friend, Amy) Corsten; grandchildren, Jenny (Mark) DeGroot, Lisa (Brian Kimber) Corsten, Krista (Dustin) Dimmer, Jessica (special friend, Paul) Corsten, Jordan (Jason) DuPrey, Craig (Laura) Corsten, Anthony Corsten; great-grandchildren, Peter, Gracie, Henry, Harrison, Ellie, and Levi; a sister, Karen (Fran) Schauer; sisters-in-law, JoAnne Ropson, Chris DeWitt, and Kathy (John) Schoenecker; brothers-in-law, Tom (Audrey) Ropson, Dan Ropson, and John Ropson; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law; and a brother-in-law, David Ropson.
Due to COVID-19, the family will be having a private funeral service at this time. The family is also planning to have a Celebration of Life to remember James on Saturday, July 18th, at Restoration Church, 731 Morris Ave. at 11 a.m., with Pastor Bob Wetlzer officiating. Entombment will be at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in James' name. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
James' family would like to thank the staff of Unity Hospice for the great care and concern. Also, our love and appreciation for Steve and Kristy Nooyen from Home Instead for all their kindness, and we would be remissed if we didn't extend a special thank you to our home caregiver, Jody.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020