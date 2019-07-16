|
James Wallis
Auburn, Alabama - James Wallis of Auburn, Alabama died on Friday, July 12, 2019; he was 60 years old. He was born to Warren Wallis and Gwendolyn Last Wallis in Racine, Wisconsin in 1958. Jim graduated from West Jefferson High School in Harvey, Louisiana. He completed vocational training in electronics at Southern Union State Community College in Opelika, Alabama. He was employed at Weston Solutions as an environmental technician.
Jim had many friends from his childhood as well as coworkers. He had a passion for fishing and hunting. He traveled throughout the country during work assignments. He loved his classic 25th Anniversary Trans Am.
Jim was predeceased by his father and mother. He is survived by his brothers David and Scott, his sister-in-law Donna and his favorite niece Mallory. He has an uncle, Robert Wallis of Roscoe Illinois and many cousins from Green Bay, Beloit and Dallas Texas.
The funeral will be held at Nicolet Memorial Park Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St Jude Children's Hospital at stjude.org. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 16 to July 17, 2019